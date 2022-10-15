Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,292 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Verizon Communications Stock Performance
Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average of $46.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
Verizon Communications Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.30%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.
About Verizon Communications
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.
