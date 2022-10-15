Bailard Inc. Has $2.49 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.66.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $99.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $413.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

