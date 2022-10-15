Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,296,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,069,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 282,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,167,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 4,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,358,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $99.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $413.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.39 and its 200-day moving average is $91.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.66.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

