Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sempra during the second quarter valued at $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sempra during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in Sempra by 70.8% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.22.

Sempra stock opened at $141.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $176.47.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 128.29%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

