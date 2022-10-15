Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.68.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $276.43 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

