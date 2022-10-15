Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 186 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $154.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.62.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

