Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 250 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,948 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 35.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 35.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,872 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $60,195,000 after buying an additional 69,896 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.0% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC opened at $213.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $204.26 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.30 and a 200-day moving average of $241.89.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.19.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.