16,156 Shares in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Acquired by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 16,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth about $80,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

CNH Industrial stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.62.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

