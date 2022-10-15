International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Acquired by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFF stock opened at $87.71 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.14 and a 52 week high of $155.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 129.60%.

In related news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on IFF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.43.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

