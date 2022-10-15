Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BTI. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,035,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,077,000 after acquiring an additional 13,859,376 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 8,377.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,912,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,653 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,132,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,386 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,414,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,807,000 after purchasing an additional 897,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

BTI opened at $36.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $47.24. The firm has a market cap of $83.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About British American Tobacco

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

