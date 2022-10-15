Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $452,000 Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Trading Down 2.7 %

YUM opened at $106.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.75.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 45.69%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YUM. Citigroup cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price target on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.36.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.