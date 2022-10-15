Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 150 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,817 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in American Express were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.67.

NYSE:AXP opened at $136.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.22 and a 200 day moving average of $157.52. The company has a market capitalization of $102.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

