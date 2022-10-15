Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 21,266 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,266 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of L3Harris Technologies worth $50,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 39.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,046,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,072 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 98.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,538 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 44.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,514,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,964 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $324,398,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 145.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,893,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LHX. StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.55.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $218.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.54 and a 200 day moving average of $235.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.14%.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

