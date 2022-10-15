Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,407,225 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 846,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,407,225 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $45,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 7.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 13.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Corteva by 0.9% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 20,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 3.8% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 2.2% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Down 6.7 %

CTVA stock opened at $58.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.36. The company has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.07 and a twelve month high of $64.30.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.27.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

