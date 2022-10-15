Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 5,751 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 273,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,751 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $19,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of K. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kellogg by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Kellogg by 2.1% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,196,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,139,000 after purchasing an additional 106,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Kellogg by 6.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,296,000 after purchasing an additional 302,388 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Stock Performance

NYSE:K opened at $71.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $76.99.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $2,552,565.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,483.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $11,000,936.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,877,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,206,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $2,552,565.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,483.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 950,046 shares of company stock valued at $69,664,933 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

