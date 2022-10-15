Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $54.84 Million Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,928,397 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 351,830 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of BP worth $54,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BP. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 10,274.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,341 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,585,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of BP by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 725,699 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $21,336,000 after purchasing an additional 205,014 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of BP by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 801,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,558,000 after purchasing an additional 164,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,433,000. 9.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BP stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $34.30. The company has a market cap of $95.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.21.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.41. BP had a positive return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $67.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. BP’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.3604 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC dropped their price target on BP from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 430 ($5.20) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on BP from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BP from GBX 540 ($6.52) to GBX 566 ($6.84) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BP from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

