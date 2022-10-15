Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $16.41 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,404 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,551 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $16,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 687.3% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 18,840 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 231,488 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,092,000 after purchasing an additional 98,235 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.52.

Insider Activity

Autodesk Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $189.81 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $335.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.22 and its 200 day moving average is $197.35.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.