Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 13,919 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,919 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of Motorola Solutions worth $61,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 104.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 49.6% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total value of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,868,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $213.28 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.99 and a 200 day moving average of $227.32.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.33.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

