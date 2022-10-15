Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 43,243 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 43,243 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Williams Companies worth $20,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 620.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 252,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 217,089 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Williams Companies by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 430,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Williams Companies by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.
Williams Companies Stock Down 3.3 %
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Williams Companies Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.81%.
Williams Companies Company Profile
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
