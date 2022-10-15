Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $19.85 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,279 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $19,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $1,360,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $407,836,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $1,360,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $407,836,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,928 shares of company stock worth $8,506,721 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Capital One Financial Trading Down 2.5 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.07.

COF opened at $95.39 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $90.27 and a 1-year high of $174.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.41.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.