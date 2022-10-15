Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $512,000 Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $182.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.00.

Aspen Technology Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $242.05 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.48 and a 52-week high of $263.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.17 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Technology

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $901,711.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,611.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.