NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Cut by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,797 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $112.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $279.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on NVIDIA to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

