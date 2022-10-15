National Bank of Canada FI Trims Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 239,885 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MS. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS opened at $75.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $129.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.94. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

