UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $625,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 831 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,634 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $513.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $523.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $513.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $421.50 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The company has a market capitalization of $479.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.40.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

