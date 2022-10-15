National Bank of Canada FI Has $10.32 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 39.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Booking by 18.6% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,440 shares of company stock worth $3,003,813. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Down 1.3 %

BKNG stock opened at $1,670.49 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,868.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,989.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,514.17.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

