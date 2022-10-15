National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,951 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $9,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,297,000 after buying an additional 2,305,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,371,000 after buying an additional 2,256,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,814,000 after buying an additional 1,910,807 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $100,500,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 240.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,321,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,861,000 after buying an additional 932,919 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

AEP stock opened at $83.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.03. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

