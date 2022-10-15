Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 133,530.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599,551 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.48% of Chegg worth $11,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,598,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,256,000 after acquiring an additional 979,467 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,263,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,124,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,301,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,072,000 after purchasing an additional 277,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,666,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.19. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $65.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Chegg had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $194.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHGG. TheStreet upgraded Chegg from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Chegg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chegg from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chegg in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

