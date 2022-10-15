Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,506 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 6,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 20,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.54.

Insider Activity

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MS opened at $75.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.37 and its 200-day moving average is $82.94.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

