UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Cut by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,273 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 831 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,634 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.40.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $513.13 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $421.50 and a one year high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $523.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

