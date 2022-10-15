Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys New Position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1.2% in the first quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 240,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 42.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the period. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Performance

GOL stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $7.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $677.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $660.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.95 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

(Get Rating)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.