Atlantic Securities Boosts Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target to $116.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Atlantic Securities from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Atlantic Securities currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on MRK. Guggenheim upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.83.
Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance
Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $92.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.85. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The company has a market cap of $233.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.30.
Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.
About Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.
