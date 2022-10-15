Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $1,988,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Airbnb by 19.5% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 368.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 22.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 34.2% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Airbnb from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.57.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.98, for a total transaction of $106,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,321.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $263,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 238,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,157,360.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.98, for a total value of $106,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 842,779 shares of company stock valued at $99,942,713 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $109.16 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $212.58. The stock has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.65 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

