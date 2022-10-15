Selective Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.4% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Visa by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,808 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 360.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $182.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $236.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on V shares. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.81.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

