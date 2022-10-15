Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,740,577,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Visa by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Visa by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,197,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,580 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,802,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,962,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,030 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.81.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $182.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $345.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.85.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.