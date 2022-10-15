D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 11,340 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.29% of Global Medical REIT worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,297,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,770,000 after acquiring an additional 63,568 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 18.2% during the first quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,423,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,865,000 after acquiring an additional 527,973 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 0.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,363,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,721,000 after acquiring an additional 150,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,828,000. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GMRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Global Medical REIT Stock Performance

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average of $12.02. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $18.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 442.13%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Further Reading

