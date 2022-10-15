Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 2,673 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.0% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 18,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 52,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 56,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG opened at $125.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $298.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.67 and its 200-day moving average is $144.85.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.79.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,538. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

