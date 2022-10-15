D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UL. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $613,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.
Unilever Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of Unilever stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $54.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.68.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
