Whittier Trust Co. Sells 93 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices stock opened at $136.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.84.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ADI shares. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.89.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

