Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,607 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.2% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 135.9% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Visa Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of Visa stock opened at $182.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $236.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
Further Reading
