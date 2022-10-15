Whittier Trust Co. Has $743,000 Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPD. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 141.6% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the second quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 174,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 254,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 201,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Insurance CO raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 100.0% during the second quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 100,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average is $25.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

