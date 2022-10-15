Leavell Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,405 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.9% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Visa by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,808 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 360.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $1,235,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Trading Down 1.1 %

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.81.

Visa stock opened at $182.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $236.96. The stock has a market cap of $345.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

