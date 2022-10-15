VeraBank N.A. Purchases 191 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

VeraBank N.A. increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,521 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 135.9% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Visa Stock Performance
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.81.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.