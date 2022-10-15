VeraBank N.A. Purchases 191 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

VeraBank N.A. increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,521 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 135.9% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $182.62 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The stock has a market cap of $345.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.85.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.81.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.