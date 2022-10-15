Whittier Trust Co. Has $760,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 123.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,346 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 50.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Netflix by 3.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,798,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Netflix by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Netflix by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Cfra lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Netflix to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.74.

Netflix Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $230.00 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.94. The company has a market cap of $102.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.