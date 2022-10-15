West Wealth Group LLC Sells 42 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

West Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 2.3 %

HD stock opened at $276.43 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $292.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.68.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

