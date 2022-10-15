V Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.2% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAGCO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $276.43 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $292.51 and its 200 day moving average is $294.71. The company has a market capitalization of $282.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.68.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

