Reynolds Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,460 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the quarter. Reynolds Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.96.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

