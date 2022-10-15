Index Fund Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,081 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 154,772 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after buying an additional 28,228 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 592.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 122,049 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after buying an additional 104,412 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $745,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,740,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,106,895,000 after buying an additional 791,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 78,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

VZ stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.96. The company has a market capitalization of $152.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

