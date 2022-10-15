Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 282,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 53.5% in the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 4,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $2,358,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.3% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 64,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.6 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. HSBC increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.66.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $99.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $413.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $105.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

