Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,261 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.2% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 154,772 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after buying an additional 28,228 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 592.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 122,049 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after buying an additional 104,412 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $745,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,740,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,106,895,000 after buying an additional 791,443 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 78,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $36.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $152.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Raymond James dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.