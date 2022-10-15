Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 1,565 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,277,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,098,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825,023 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 149.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,534,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915,876 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,336,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,514,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.66.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Exxon Mobil Price Performance
Exxon Mobil stock opened at $99.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.39 and its 200 day moving average is $91.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $413.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $105.57.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.
Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exxon Mobil (XOM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.